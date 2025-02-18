Next article: Obiri Boahen calls for reforms in NPP’s electoral process

Rethinking elections: Case for electronic, alternative voting in Ghana

Anane Agyei Politics Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Elections are the bedrock of democracy, enabling citizens to choose leaders who shape their collective future.

However, the traditional voting process in Ghana, as in many other nations, presents inherent limitations that hinder participation.

The physically demanding act of queuing to cast a ballot can deter some citizens, particularly those with demanding schedules, mobility challenges, or privacy concerns.

To foster broader engagement, Ghana must explore technological and alternative voting solutions that enhance accessibility and ensure every voice is heard.

Challenges of current voting system

Ghana’s electoral process relies on in-person voting at polling stations. While functional, this system is not entirely inclusive.

Individuals with demanding schedules, such as executives or frequent travellers, struggle to participate.

Similarly, celebrities and royals may forgo voting due to privacy concerns or logistical constraints.

Meanwhile, those with fewer obligations, such as lower-income groups, are more likely to dedicate time to the process.

While their voices remain vital, the absence of broader participation weakens the legitimacy of elections. A more inclusive approach is necessary to reflect the true will of the people.

The case for electronic voting

Technology presents an opportunity to revolutionise elections. A secure electronic voting app could enable citizens to cast their votes via mobile devices or computers, eliminating the need for physical presence at polling stations.

Such a system would incorporate biometric verification, unique voter IDs, and encryption to prevent fraud and unauthorised access.

Estonia, for instance, has successfully used online voting since 2005, demonstrating that secure digital elections are viable.

If implemented in Ghana, this approach could modernise the electoral process and serve as a model for other African nations.

Public education campaigns would be essential to familiarise citizens with the system and build trust.

Alternative voting methods

While electronic voting is promising, alternative methods must be available for those without access to smartphones or the Internet.

One option is postal voting, where ballots are mailed to the Electoral Commission via Ghana Post.

This method would benefit individuals unable or unwilling to adopt digital voting yet still eager to participate.

Additionally, the concept of special voting, currently reserved for security personnel and journalists, could be expanded to include professionals and frequent travellers.

Establishing designated special voting centres with stringent verification measures would ensure inclusivity while maintaining electoral integrity.

Piloting innovations in smaller elections

Introducing nationwide electoral reforms can be challenging, requiring careful implementation to build public confidence.

A prudent approach would be to pilot these innovations in smaller elections, such as student government polls in universities or local assembly elections.

These controlled environments would provide valuable insights into system security, functionality and usability.

By refining these methods through pilot projects, the Electoral Commission can address challenges before scaling them nationally, ensuring a seamless transition to a modernised voting system.

Benefits of inclusive voting system

1. Increased participation – Removing logistical barriers would enable more citizens to vote, increasing turnout.

2. Improved representation – Encouraging participation from all sectors of society ensures leaders better reflect national interests.

3. Enhanced convenience – Voters could cast ballots from home, work or abroad, reducing stress and travel.

4. Reduced congestion – Electronic and postal voting would alleviate long queues at polling stations, improving efficiency.

5. Strengthened democracy – More inclusive participation fosters a robust and representative democratic process.

Addressing Challenges

Adopting these innovations requires addressing cybersecurity concerns, voter fraud risks and public scepticism. A transparent system built in collaboration with technology experts, policymakers, and civil society is crucial to ensuring trust and credibility. Additionally, digital literacy varies across Ghana. A phased roll-out, beginning with urban centres and gradually expanding to rural areas, alongside government investments in infrastructure and digital education, would mitigate disparities in access.

Conclusion

Voting via an app, postal ballots or special voting is not a futuristic concept but a practical solution to the limitations of traditional elections. By piloting these innovations in smaller elections before full implementation, Ghana can ensure a secure, reliable and inclusive electoral process.

In an era where technology shapes communication, business and governance, it is time to rethink elections. A modern voting system should not marginalise or exclude but should celebrate participation. Ghana stands at a pivotal moment—embracing these changes could strengthen its democracy, ensuring that every citizen’s voice is heard, regardless of circumstance.

The writer is Doctoral Candidate, Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana

Email: ananeagyei@yahoo.com