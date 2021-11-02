PNC begins reorganisation ahead of 2024 election

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has begun a programme to reorganise the rank and file of the party ahead of the 2024 general election.
As part of the reorganisation, it said the party had resolved and declared operation “No Zero Vote” (NZV) at any polling station in any election.
It said the party would resource every constituency to mobilise and to ensure that it had representatives at every polling station in all the 275 constituencies in the country.
It said the NVZ strategy would be reviewed by the end of February, 2022 where the next stage of the reorganisation of the PNC would be made public.
NEC
This was contained in a communiqué signed by the General Secretary of the PNC, Ms. Janet Asana Nabla and the Acting Chairman, Mr. Bala Saliu Maikankan, at the end of a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on October 31, 2021.
It said the meeting was held in line with Article 45(1a) of the PNC constitution which mandated the NEC to institute a reorganisation strategy of the party in order to make it a better alternative for Ghanaians.
Present at the meeting, it said, were nine regional chairmen, regional secretaries and some national officers.
Context
The reorganisation comes at the back of the recent wrangling and legal battles between some leaders of the party.
The communiqué said in view of the recently declared vacant executive positions at the national office, the NEC had resolved to immediately appoint officers to act in the various positions.
It named the newly acting officers as Mr. Fakrudeen Yakubu, Deputy General Secretary; Mr. Jacob Amoako, Deputy General Secretary; Mr. Abdul Kadri Issah, Treasurer; Mr. Francis Daasu, Deputy Organiser, and Mr. Frank Nana Oppong Fokuo, Deputy Organiser.
The rest are Mr. Muniru S. Mohammed, Youth Organiser; Ms. Angela Gumah, Deputy Youth Organiser; Mr. Wahabu Jibril, Deputy Youth Organiser; Ms. Patience Johnson, Deputy Women’s Organiser; Ms. Sandra Tamboro, Deputy Women’s Organiser, and Samuel Ayesu, Communications Secretary.
It said NEC also appointed Sulemana Seidu as the Economic and Policy Analyst of the party.
While congratulating newly appointed officers, it called on state institutions, the diplomatic institutions, civil society organisations, the media as well as the general public to accord them all due courtesies deserving of their respective offices.
