Featured

Peace Council launches initiative to ensure peaceful elections

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Jul - 03 - 2024 , 08:27

The National Peace Council (NPC) has launched an initiative dubbed the ‘National Peace Crusade Tour’ to promote peaceful elections across the country.

Advertisement

It was to rally the citizenry to ensure peace before, during and after the December 7 general election.

The launch, on the theme: "Working Together for Peaceful Elections in 2024: The Role of Faith-Based and Interfaith Groups and Related Stakeholders,” was attended by dignitaries including Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong; Eastern Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ebenezer Twumasi Ankrah, and the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi.

Others were the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, a representative of the Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III; some clergymen, students from senior high schools and other members of the public.

Accept outcome

At the launch in Koforidua last Sunday, the Executive Secretary of the NPC, George Amoh, urged the citizenry to accept and support whoever emerged the winner of the upcoming presidential election, regardless of their political affiliation.

Participants in the National Peace Crusade in Koforidua last Sunday

He cautioned that if a particular candidate does not win, their supporters should not engage in any negative activities that could mar the peaceful elections. Instead, they should wait for their turn in four years.

Mr Amoh said the NPC has lined up activities to ensure peaceful elections which include setting up a political party trust-building platform, monitoring the code of conduct of the media and political parties, and establishing an election response group at the national level.

This group would coordinate with regional offices to address early warning signs and ensure quick responses to any challenges that might arise. “Hotspots have been identified, and the United Nations West African Office, including the Sahel, will be involved in the processes,” he said.

Intelligence reports

For his part, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Asamoah Boateng, said his outfit was privy to intelligence reports, and if the nation relaxed, this year’s elections would face a lot of challenges.

"If we are not careful, we will be dangerously drifting into very challenging times ahead," he stated. Mr Boateng, however, gave an assurance that state institutions would do their best to ensure peaceful elections.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Acheampong, and the Police Commander, DCOP Ankrah, gave an assurance of their commitment to peace, while the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, urged students to preach peace on their campuses.

Writer's email: [email protected]