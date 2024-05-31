Featured

Ofosu Ampofo to open defence on June 20

Justice Agbenorsi Politics May - 31 - 2024 , 09:45

A former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to open his defence on June 20 this year in the case in which he has been accused with one other for allegedly inciting violence in a leaked audio tape.

This was after the court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting as an additional High Court judge, granted Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, who was supposed to open his defence on May 30, more time.

When the case was called, Counsel for Ofosu-Ampofo, Tony Lithur, told the court that his client’s leg had been affected as a result of a long travel period on a flight. Counsel said the situation affected his ability to meet with his client to prepare for the hearing on May 30.

“I have spoken to him and his doctors say because it is just a swell, within a week or two he could walk with a stick to court.” “I crave my Lord's indulgence to give us two weeks to open our defence,” Counsel submitted.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atokora Obuobisa, agreed to the request for more time since she had seen the doctor's report indicating that Mr Ofosu-Ampofo would not be able to walk.

The case has been adjourned to June 20 this year.

Not guilty

Mr Ofosu Ampofo and former Deputy National Communication Officer of the NDC are standing trial over the leaked tape in which the National Chairman was allegedly heard inciting violence against the leadership of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Peace Council (NPC).

The two have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit assault against a public officer, while Ofosu Ampofo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault against a public officer.

Prosecution’s facts

According to the prosecution’s facts, following the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election debacle on January 31, 2019, Ofosu Ampofo met with some NDC communicators on February 3, 2019.

The facts explained that at the said meeting, Ofosu Ampofo and Boahen set out a road map of criminal activities, including violence against the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, and the Chairman of the NPC, the Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.

It said an audio recording of the said meeting was leaked, leading to investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service into the comments on the tape.

The prosecution added that on February 27, 2019, Boahen granted a radio interview in which he confirmed his participation in the meeting and also revealed that the leaked audio recording was a true reflection of what had transpired at the February 3, 2019 meeting.