NPP holds extraordinary regional delegates conference today

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today hold an extraordinary regional delegates conference to fill vacant regional executive positions.
The decision to hold an extraordinary regional delegates conference was necessitated by the recent creation of six new regions, namely: Oti Region, Western North Region, Bono East Region, Ahafo Region, Savanna Region and North East Region.
The General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu, on April 17, 2019 said the extraordinary regional delegates conferences would be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in all the newly created regions.
Towards that, nominations opened on Tuesday, April 23, and closed on Friday, April 26, from the respective Regional Elections Committees.
Applicants wishing to contest in the Regional Executive Elections were made to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢1,000 for the Chairperson position and GH¢500 for other positions.
Vetting for the regional conferences took place from April 29 to 30, while the vetting report was made ready on Thursday, May 2.
Further details
Mr Boadu said Electoral Area Coordinator, Constituency or National Officer, MMDCE, MP, Minister or Deputy Minister of State were not eligible to contest the election or to be appointed to the position of regional officers.
He explained that the party was organising the Special Regional Executive Committee Meetings under Article 9 of the Party’s constitution at the “traditional regions”.
“Any vacancy, which may occur for whatever reason in the membership of the Regional Executive Committee, shall be filled…by the election of the Regional Executive Committee of another officer to hold such office,” he said.
“In the case of any other officer, the Regional Executive Committee shall appoint someone to act. Any person elected or appointed to fill a vacancy shall vacate his or her office at the same time as the other regional officers at the end of the term of four years.”
Vacant positions
The positions to be contested for are: Regional Chairman, Regional Second Vice Chairman, Regional Secretary, Regional Organiser, Regional Youth Organiser and Regional Women Organiser.
He said all standing committees of the National Council and Ad hoc Committees duly formed and approved at the last National Council meeting which was held on March 12, would be inaugurated on May 24.
Mr Boadu appealed to all stakeholders, especially the would-be candidates for the various positions in the extraordinary delegates conference and their supporters to respect the rules of engagement.
Ntim’s goodwill message
Meanwhile, a former Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has wished delegates and aspirants in today’s regional elections well.
In a statement issued in Accra last Thursday, Mr Ntim said: “As we have expressed our appreciation to His Excellency the President for his vision of creating these new regions to ensure equitable distribution of the national cake, it also behoves us as a party, that our base is further strengthened and united for victory 2020 and beyond in these regions.”
In view of that, he said, it was crucial that the right people were elected to run the affairs of the party effectively at the regional levels.
He, therefore, charged party members to vote in elections with only one goal in mind: “Victory 2020 and beyond.”
With that in mind, he said: “We must also be guided by the principles of our tradition and allow peace and tranquility to reign throughout the contest.”