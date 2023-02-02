NPP decides date for presidential, parliamentary primaries today

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) will today Thursday, February 2, 2023, meet to set a date for the party’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.
The meeting which will be held at Alisa Hotel at 2 PM will also announce a date for the opening of nomination for both elections.
The meeting which was scheduled for January 31, 2023, was postponed to today following the absence of some of the Council members.
Reports attributed to the Council said the party has set November 2023 to elect its presidential candidate, January 2024 to elect parliamentary candidates for constituencies with sitting NPP Members of Parliament (MPs), and April 2024 for constituencies without sitting NPP MPs.
But in a statement, the NPP said timelines in the above were not accurate and dates were yet to be concluded.