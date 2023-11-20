Next NDC govt will invest in agric, agro-processing — Mahama

Biiya Mukusah Ali Politics Nov - 20 - 2023 , 05:22

The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will invest heavily in agriculture and agro-processing, the flag bearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama, has said.

"We will not concentrate on agriculture only, but also focus on agro-processing to process the raw materials into finished products," he said.

Mr Mahama was speaking at Wenchi in the Bono Region last Friday, as part of his two-day "Building Ghana Tour" in that region.

He promised to support farmers with tools and equipment to venture into commercial agriculture.

Addressing a town hall meeting at the Wenchi Al Faruq College of Education, Mr Mahama said the next NDC government would cancel the licensure examination and revive the poultry industry.

Tour

The tour is aimed at soliciting public ideas to enable the party to formulate a people-centred manifesto ahead of the 2024 general election.

It is being used to create platforms for Mr Mahama to meet and interact with supporters and sympathisers of the party in the region.

On the first day of the tour, Mr Mahama paid a courtesy call to the Paramount Chief of Wenchi Traditional Area, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III.

Mr Mahama also interacted with Muslim communities and artisans, traders, poultry farmers and drivers to solicit their input into the formulation of the party's manifesto.

He also made whistle stops at some communities and market centres to engage and listen to their concerns.

Mr Mahama proceeded to Badu in the Tain District to sympathise with the five families who lost their loved ones during a rainstorm that hit the community during a football competition organised by the Badu Traditional Council as part of activities marking the Fordjour Annual Yam Festival about two weeks ago.

Hundreds of enthusiastic people lined up on the shoulders of the road and streets to catch a glimpse of his convoy.

He was accompanied by the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and some regional and national executives of the party.

Economy

The former President promised to revive the economy if voted into government in the 2024 general election.

He explained that the NDC had experienced human resources to revive the economy and execute developmental projects.

Mr Mahama said the NDC had a good track record of building a robust economy and executing development projects.

He said Ghanaians were going through hardships and the NDC was the only government that could revive the economy.