NDC strengthening cadres for victory 2020 — Anyidoho

A Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that the cadre corps of the party is being strengthened to support the party’s 2020 victory.
According to Mr Koku Anyidoho, who himself is a cadre said that “it is the cadres that made the NDC stand firm and won elections in the past."
He made the disclosure at a national conference organised for the party’s cadres at Koforidua last Saturday.
The event, which was attended by some of the party’s gurus, such as Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, a former General Secretary of the party, Mr Goosie Tanoh and Dr Obed Asamoah, all founder members of the NDC, was to position the cadres well to enable them to contribute effectively for victory in the 2020 general election.
He explained that during the 2016 Election, celebrities like popular musicians and actors, took centre stage on political party campaign platforms which did not go well for the party.
He said the party will never again allow celebrities to lead the campaign in general elections suggesting however that the celebrities could stand for elections in any branch of the party.
"Never again will the party make the mistake like it did in the 2016 elections which did not favour us," he declared.
Probity and accountability
Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a spokesperson for former President John Dramani Mahama, who is also the presidential candidate of the party, asked the cadres to spearhead the campaign to kick the NPP out in the election.
She said the conference was being organised at the time when the country was at the crossroads of massive corruption.
She added that the only way out was to lend their support by going to the communities to campaign for change in the country’s political leadership that would bring hope to the masses who are suffering from economic hardship brought by the NPP administration.
Mrs Mogtari also dwelt on probity and accountability and asked the President to render a full account of his stewardship to the people.
For his part, the former Eastern Regional Minister and a cadre, Mr Antwi Boasiako Sekyere, told the gathering that as cadres, it was their responsibility to help the party win the 2020 elections.
He asked the cadres to come out with a workable strategy that would bring the party to victory next year, adding that NDC victory should not be for the privilege few but for all Ghanaians.
Dr Obed Asamoah traced the history of the formation of cadres corps and asked them to stay focused.