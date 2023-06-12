NDC not against ROPAA— Former President Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it is not against the implementation of the Representation of the People’s (Amendment) Act (ROPAA) that will allow Ghanaians living in the Diaspora to participate in national elections.

However, the implementation must cover all Ghanaians living abroad and in different countries.

Speaking at the NDC’s European Chapters Conference in Amsterdam, Holland last Saturday, the flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, said the party would not countenance a one-sided implementation.

The conference coincided with the 31st anniversary of the formation of the NDC and present was the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, who represented the national leadership.



NDC’s stance on ROPAA

“We in the NDC have not been opposed to ROPAA in principle. We have kicked against the potential for selective and inequitable implementation that lends itself to exploitation by the incumbent party and to the unfair detriment of opposition parties,” Mr Mahama said.

Explaining the stance of the NDC, he said that if ROPAA was to be implemented, then every Ghanaian living everywhere must have a right to vote.

“We have said that if ROPAA is ever to be implemented, it should be implemented for every Ghanaian living everywhere. As far as we are concerned, a Ghanaian living in Europe should not have a greater right to vote than one living in Asia or Africa,” former President Mahama said.

“We in the NDC will not countenance an attempt or conspiracy between the NPP and the Electoral Commission to implement a lopsided ROPAA favouring the NPP. When we see that a level playing field will be created for all Ghanaians anywhere on earth to have the right to vote, we will be more than willing to support such a move,” he further stated.

Dual Citizen

On the issue of dual citizenship, Mr Mahama reiterated that when elected President in 2024 he would fast-track the clarification of the constitutional provision on allegiance that barred dual citizens from holding some offices in the country, calling on Parliament to do the needful for the country to benefit fully from the expertise of citizens abroad.

“Only a few weeks ago, we suffered what we consider grave injustice when our Member of Parliament for Assin North was thrown out of Parliament by the Supreme Court on grounds we find entirely unsatisfactory,” he said to buttress the need for the issue of dual citizenship to be addressed.

Winning 2024 election

Mr Mahama called on the party faithful to rally behind him for victory in the 2024 general election, stating that “we did not become the majority party in Parliament. We were also not declared winners of the 2020 presidential elections because we left some loose ends untied in a bizarre election amid the COVID restrictions and the economic meltdown. That is why in 2024, our win must be emphatic.”

He said that Ghanaians were yearning to be freed from the shackles of poverty and hardship inflicted by the Akufo Addo and Bawumia administrations as they ready to work with the NDC party to build the country together.

“As leader and flag bearer, I offer my firm pledge and assurance. I will work with the party's leadership to build a formidable team and deploy strategies and mechanisms to ensure that we protect the votes of the teeming mass of Ghanaians,” Mr Mahama said.

Mr Mahama called on the executives and party supporters to rededicate themselves to work to secure the maximum votes to guarantee an emphatic victory in 2024.