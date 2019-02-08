NDC flag bearer must be leader for all — Togbe Fiti

The Paramount Chief of Aflao, Togbe Amenya Fiti V, has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to elect a flag bearer who will be a “leader for all’.
"If you do not elect a flag bearer for all, accessible even to the grass roots, but keep him for yourself as NDC candidate or for a particular group or club, then you keep him for your own election peril.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
We need an accessible leader, not a party candidate or any club member," he said.
Togbe Fiti gave the advice when former President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on him as part of his (Mahama) NDC flag bearer campaign tour of the Volta Region.
He wished Mr Mahama well and said he was hopeful the delegates’ congress would elect the “right flag bearer.”
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
Internal matter
"Your congress is an internal matter and we are not concerned about it, but we are expecting it, as pregnant woman to give birth to a beautiful baby that will become a baby for us all, Aflao and the country," Togbe Fiti said.
Mr Mahama reiterated the commitment of the NDC to the Aflao area and the Volta Region in general saying, the party would not take Ketu South and the region for granted.
The former President said the NDC did so much in health, education, power extension and road infrastructure in the Volta Region and lamented that all ongoing projects in the region remained uncompleted under the New Patriotic Party regime.
Unity
Mr Mahama called for unity among the delegates to bring the NDC back to power to “restore hope to frustrated Ghanaians.”
He said no political party could compete with the NDC in terms of infrastructure provision in the country hence the need to bring the NDC back to give the people what they needed for rapid socio-economic development.
Mr Mahama said 2020 was the right time to reclaim power and asked delegates to vote for the right candidate to lead the party to victory, promising to work with everyone when elected.
GNA