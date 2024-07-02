NDC calls for unity to elect John Mahama

Daily Graphic Politics Jul - 02 - 2024 , 09:57

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the citizenry to unite behind its flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, to rescue the country from the current administration.

“We call on all patriotic citizens—especially the youth, women and first-time voters—to join us. Together, we must work to remove the failed Akufo Addo/Bawumia government and bring about real change,” a statement issued and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, yesterday said, to commemorate Ghana’s Republic Day, which falls on July 1 each year.

Republic Day

The Republic Day is no more a statutory holiday as a result of the New Public Holidays Act, 2018 passed by Parliament to amend the Public Holidays Act, 2001.

The NDC, in its statement to commemorate the day, said: “On July 1, 1960, Ghana became an independent republic, with Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah as its first president. This historic day marked the beginning of Ghana’s journey as a beacon of progress and a shining star of Africa.

Today, however, the promise of those early years has been overshadowed by the failures of the current NPP administration.” “On the anniversary of Ghana's independence, the NDC reflects on the country's journey and the current state of affairs.

The promise of progress and development has been overshadowed by the NPP administration's failures, characterised by a lack of credibility and patriotism,” it said.

The statement said the economy was in disarray, with youth unemployment at an all-time high, and the education and healthcare systems in decline. Citizens are burdened with excessive taxes, and businesses are struggling to survive.

It said the party offered hope and a solution, adding that during the NDC’s flagbearer tour, he engaged with Ghanaians from all walks of life, understanding their needs and aspirations.

The party said it would soon launch its retail campaign and manifesto, outlining a concrete programme to tackle the economic challenges and put Ghana back on the path of recovery and progress.

It said the party was committed to partnering citizens to ensure a fair and transparent election process and urged the electorate to vote for John Mahama to build a better future for Ghana.