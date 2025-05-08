MCEs for Adenta, Madina confirmed - Shai Osudoku nominee seeks re-confirmation

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics May - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Adenta and La-Nkwatanang Madina Municipal Assemblies have confirmed the President’s nominees for the position of Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs).

They are Ella Christine Esinam Nongo as MCE for Adenta and Ibrahim Faila Fuseni as MCE for Madina La-Nkwatanang.

Shai Osudoku

The nominee for Shai Osudoku, Ignatius Godfred Dodoe, who could not secure the two-thirds majority to become the District Chief Executive (DCE) in his first attempt in the election held at the National House of Chiefs in Dodowa last Monday (May 5), is to seek re-confirmation after 10 days.

In the election supervised by the Shai Osudoku District Electoral Officer, Mavis Emefa Gyimah, the nominee for Shai Osudoku, Mr Dodoe, who is also the assembly member for Natriku Electoral Area, polled 17 “Yes” votes, which represented 53 per cent out of the 32 total ballots cast; 15 members voted “No”, representing 47 per cent.

The outcome of the election meant that Mr Dodoe could not meet the two-thirds majority, but he, however, scored more than the 50 per cent mark to seek an automatic re-confirmation election in 10 days as stipulated by the law.

Adenta

With 18 total ballots, the MCE nominee for Adenta, Ms Nongo, who doubles as an assembly member for Dentana Electoral Area, was confirmed after securing 13 “Yes” votes, representing 72 per cent while four voted “No” with one rejected ballot in the election supervised by the Municipal Electoral Officer, Gerald Roberts.

La-Nkwatanang Madina

The La-Nkwatanang Madina confirmation election witnessed an interesting twist; although the President’s nominee, Mr Fuseni, secured 100 per cent endorsement from all 20 assembly members, it was not until a second round of voting.

Mr Fuseni in the first round of the election polled 13 “Yes” votes, representing 65 per cent, just a percentage shy of the two-thirds majority needed to sail through. Seven assembly members voted “No”, representing 35 per cent.

This development forced the members led by their Presiding Member (PM), Ibrahim Abdul Razak, to hold a brief caucus meeting with a concluding resolve for a second round, which gave the nominee a 100 per cent in the election supervised by the Municipal Electoral Officer, Lilian Asare.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, who witnessed the separate confirmation exercise, swore-in the newly confirmed MCEs to take office.

She urged the new MCEs to see their confirmation as an invitation to work for the people, and lead President Mahama’s vision in their respective municipalities and implement the needed policies in addressing the challenges of their people.

Nominees’ response

The two MCEs, after their separate confirmations, expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the confidence reposed in them to lead the reset agenda in their respective municipalities.

They called for unity and pledged to keep their doors open for innovative and deepened collaboration with traditional, religious authorities and political opponents to ensure harmonious living geared towards development.