Make A-G independent to fight corruption — PPP advocates

Daily Graphic Politics May - 31 - 2024 , 11:38

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has reiterated its call for the separation of the roles of the Attorney-General (AG) and Minister of Justice to effectively address the issues of corruption in the country.

That, the PPP said, was part of proposals it had been advocating since its formation in 2012 for fundamental reforms in the legal framework of the country. The call by the party follows the recent controversy surrounding the allegations against the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, in the ambulance trial involving the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and a businessman, Richard Jakpa.

The PPP, in a statement issued and signed by its Executive Director, Richard Amarh, on the party’s position on the unfolding events, said the legal reforms were essential to ensure transparency, accountability and impartiality in the fight against corruption.

“The PPP firmly believes that the independence of the Attorney General is non-negotiable if we are to uphold the principles of justice and integrity in our society,” the party said.

“It is disheartening to witness instances where efforts to combat corruption are overshadowed by political theatrics and power struggles between parties. It is evident that the current system is vulnerable to manipulation and undermines the fight against corruption,” it said.

Reforms

To address the issue effectively, the PPP said the way forward was to amend Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution, the separation of the roles of the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice.

Others, it said, included the removal of the Attorney-General from being a member of Cabinet, the establishment of an independent prosecutor directly accountable to Parliament and the people and also designating the Minister of Justice as the government's legal advisor, while empowering the Attorney-General to prosecute all forms of crimes impartially.

“We call upon the President, Members of Parliament and the citizens of Ghana to support our initiative for a more robust and independent legal system. Together, we can strive towards a future where justice prevails over political interests,” the party said.