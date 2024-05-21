Let’s work hard to rebuild country — Bishop Louis urges citizenry

Daily Graphic Politics May - 21 - 2024 , 09:14

An auxiliary Bishop of the Accra Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev John Kobina Louis, has urged Ghanaians to work diligently towards building a better country.

Advertisement

That, he said, could be achieved if Ghanaians a adopt work ethic, patriotism and “we eschew laziness, corruption. “Let us, therefore, work knowing that no hard work nor laziness, no honesty nor corruption, no diligence nor negligence, no integrity nor conflict-of-interest escapes the CCTV camera of God,” he said.

He was speaking during Mass to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the late Sir Paul Victor Obeng. The late Mr Obeng passed to eternity on May 17, 2014.

Selfless

Bishop Louis said PV Obeng selflessly abandoned his lucrative industrial enterprise to serve the nation as a patriot,and with a rare combination of intelligence, eloquence, competence, wisdom, humility and integrity, he (Obeng) served the nation with distinction under four different presidents in various capacities.

“Today, we remember a God-fearing and devout Catholic, a beloved husband and father, an honest, competent and diligent professional, and a selfless patriot,” Bishop Louis said in a Homily last Friday at the 10th anniversary of the passing of P.V. Obeng.

Capacities

P.V. Obeng, then Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, also served as the Chairman of the Committee of Secretaries under the Provisional National Defence Council regime (PNDC) from 1982 to 1992.

He also served as Presidential Adviser on Governmental Affairs under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from 1992 to 1997 and also served as Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) from 1992 to 1997.

“So, as we pray for long life, let us know that we will have to account for every minute, every hour and every day of all those years,” he said. “Let the work ethic and output of Ing. PV Obeng be a reminder that even if our human bosses will neglect to assess us, God will certainly audit our life-work one day,” he stated.