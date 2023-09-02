I’ll win Asuogyaman for NPP — Asare Ansah

Ezekiel E. Sottie Politics Sep - 02 - 2023 , 09:04

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region, Paul Asare Ansah, has given a firm assurance of winning the parliamentary primary and subsequently annexing the seat for the party.

He, therefore, appealed to the party delegates to vote for him massively in the primary.

He also appealed to all party faithful to regard him as their best candidate, determined and capable of winning the parliamentary seat, come December, 2024.

‘’You have tried and tested me in the 2020 elections and you saw my performance as against that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate. My second appearance will be a victory for all of us to claim the seat and make the constituency an NPP stronghold’’, he assured.

Delegates

Mr Ansah, a former Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, gave the assurance during his campaign tour of the constituency ahead of the primary.

He said delegates voted for him overwhelmingly in 2019 which enabled him to contest the general election in 2020, and that the results of the elections gave him much experience, and as such he hoped to this time round win the election without any controversy in 2024.

‘’You, the delegates, had confidence in me and voted for me overwhelmingly which gave me the chance to contest the parliamentary seat with the NDC but unfortunately we lost the seat narrowly to the NDC. We have all learnt lessons from that and at the same time it has given me much hope and confidence that come January, 2025, I will be your Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asuogyaman Constituency’, Mr Ansah said with confidence.

Mr Ansah who was accompanied by his campaign team has visited some communities within the constituency in the past two weeks.

Four aspirants in Asuogyaman have filed their papers for the primary. They include Paul Asare Ansah, Pius Enam Hadzide, Nana Abrokwa Asare and Michael Ansah.

Mr Ansah called next year’s election the ‘’Final Push’’, which would enable him to put a lot of plans he had for the constituency into action if he won the election next year, adding ‘’we will do things differently and claim the Asuogyaman seat to the surprise of the NDC’’.

Unemployment

Mr Ansah said his main objective of seeking for another opportunity to represent his people in Parliament was to complete development projects he singlehandedly started and to solve unemployment challenges in the area. He explained that Asuogyaman was fortunate that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo had provided the district with life- long port and railway project which cost about one billion dollars.

Background

The Asuogyaman parliamentary seat is being held by the NDC Member of Parliament, Thomas Nyarko Ampem.

Elections in the orphan constituencies will be held on a case-by-case basis to elect parliamentary candidates to contest on the party’s ticket in the 2024 general election in those constituencies from September 2023 to Saturday, December 2, 2023.