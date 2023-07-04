Gyakye Quayson sworn-in as MP for Assin North

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jul - 04 - 2023 , 12:28

James Gyakye Quayson has been sworn into office as the Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency in the Central Region.

He swore the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Member of Parliament, which was administered by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday morning.

Quayson last week won a by-election after the Supreme Court annulled the 2020 Assin North Parliamentary election on the grounds that he was not qualified to contest since he held a dual citizen at the time he filed to contest.

In the by-election, he beat his main contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday June 27, 2023, to regain the seat.

He secured 17,245 (57.56%) votes, while Charles Opoku had 42.15 percent of the votes.

Minority members in Parliament wore white to Parliament as a sign of victory.

Present in parliament were many members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former President John Dramani Mahama.