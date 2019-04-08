Give praise to NDC where praise is due — Yilo Krobo MP

The Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo, Mr Magnus Kofi Amoatey, has urged the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to appreciate what the previous government, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), did during its regime rather than claiming all the glory for work not done.
Mr Amoatey, who illustrated that in Dangme with a proverb which translates that if even your rival is either handsome or beautiful you must praise him or her, said the NPP government was always giving credit to itself for good work it has inherited.
The Yilo Krobo MP made reference to the Eastern University for Sustainable Development located at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.
According to the Yilo Krobo MP, though it was during the NDC regime that the university was started, the most important thing was how it would be completed and benefit the Krobo area and Ghanaians rather than who is completing it, which is immaterial and unnecessary for now.
Completion of project
“What we should be crying for now is how soon the work on the university is going to be completed for Ghanaians to benefit from it. If it is about who started it then obviously it is NDC who should claim that glory rather than NPP that inherited the project and is even dragging its feet on its completion,” Mr Amoatey stated.
“Let me ask this question: the one who prepares the cassava or corn dough and puts on fire, started stirring it before another person says let me help you, which of them should the food be attributed to when it is well cooked? Mr Amoatey asked.
Inauguration
Mr Amoatey made the remarks at New Somanya in reaction to the comments made by the Yilo Krobo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor, at the inauguration of Yilo Krobo Heritage Council (YIKLOHEC), a non-profit-making organisation that aims to develop the area.
He said it was time political parties stopped claiming undue credit for projects and properties inherited from the previous government but rather “complete it if it is not completed for the benefit of the entire Ghanaian society than claiming ownership after the project is being done with taxpayers’ money”, the MP emphasised.
Non-partisan
Mr Amoatey lauded the group for the foresight and urged the members to be non-partisan as their president indicated.
He said any civil society that affiliated itself to a particular political party did not last, adding “stick to your aims, objectives, and ideologies of your organisation to succeed”.
He said as a member of parliament for the area, development projects that would enhance economic development of his constituency was his major concern and pledged to partner the group for its development activities for holistic improvement of lives of the people in the area.
The President of YIKLOHEC, Nene Davis Narh Korboe, said the group would ensure that it stood by the aims and objectives of the association to ensure that the development agenda was achieved.
He also urged other youth groups that might be springing up, to identify what they could also do to uplift the area in terms of development projects.