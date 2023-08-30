NPP will be kicked out of office in 2024 due to 'unprecedented' hardship - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Aug - 30 - 2023 , 12:52

A former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be kicked out of office in 2024 because of the "unprecedented" hardship being experience in Ghana.

To him, the "poor performance" of the NPP administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will determine the outcome of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu was addressing the Western Regional youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The youth wing of the party had met at a capacity-building conference at in Ellembelle.

The conference was on the theme "Effective Mobilisation for Power: the Role of a Youth Organizer".

"The very essence of governance has eluded the current administration following the abysmal performance recorded in the last seven years... hardship would determine the outcome of the 2024 general elections. Hardship is the cause of change of governments since history", Mr Kwakye Ofosu said.

He was speaking under the topic "Effective Communication in Youth Mobilization: The Tips and Strategies"

Felix Kwakye Ofosu said a number of Ghanaian youth have been deserting their communities and leaving the country in mass droves following the excruciating hardship they are enduring under the current administration.

He added that Ghanaian youth do not have hope in the leadership of the country.

“The disastrous performance recorded in government and having been confused about the series of mess, and embarrassments suffered, nothing important about governance again lately concerns President Akufo-Addo. The youth have lost hope in his government hence their exodus to other countries for greener pastures”

The former Deputy Minister for Communications said the NPP does not come nearer to the NDC when it comes to good governance.

According to him, anytime the NDC gets an opportunity to govern, the party develops and improves all spheres of the country's governance process as well as the national economy.

“Unfortunately, the same thing cannot be said about the NPP since what they do basically is to reap the benefits accrued and later destroy everything before leaving office”, said.

On his part, the leader of the NDC legal team, Lawyer Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, who touched on the topic " Youth mobilization, law, and political dynamics: the role of an activist", appealed to the youth organizers to collaborate with the branch executives to facilitate the timely and cautious collation of figures with effectiveness and efficiency in 2024 election.

Capacity Building Conference

The exercise formed an integral part of activities being rolled out to sharpen the skills and experience of the youth wing of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The theme for the conference was " Effective Mobilisation for Power: the role of a youth organization"

It attracted many party stalwarts who did not only contribute in kind, but in cash to support activities of the youth wing of the party in the region.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Youth Organizer of NDC, Alhaji Mustapha Iddirisu charged each of the constituency youth organizers to work zealously in their respective communities and

Constituencies to influence the establishment of NDC presence across the country and also push hard to determine the outcome of the 2024 general elections.