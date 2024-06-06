Featured

Electoral success depends on effective distribution of materials — CILT President

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Jun - 06 - 2024 , 07:42

The President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Ghana, Mark Amoamah, has called for an efficient and effective distribution of all polling materials as the country prepares for the December 7, 2024 polls.

"We have realised that coming out with an efficient and effective electoral logistics system turns to bring down some of the problems we encounter during elections," he said.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day workshop on Logistics and Distribution Management in Accra, Mr Amoamah said members of the institute were well-positioned to make their collective expertise and skills available to all key stakeholders for the betterment of the country.

Given that, he said the CILT Ghana would engage key players in this year's general election to discuss issues related to logistics for the polls. The stakeholders, Mr Amoamah said, included the Election Commission (EC), the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), civil society organisations, the Peace Council, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development among others.

Mr Amoama said looking at how sensitive electoral materials were, they were as precious as carrying cash, so the organisation wanted to sensitise the stakeholders in such an area.

The President of CILT Ghana said the organisation would make it a duty to organise the programme for the various stakeholders. “Ghana will go to the polls by the close of the year to elect a new President and parliamentarians. We cannot do without logistics.

“Our electoral success will be anchored on efficient and effective distribution of all electoral materials. As an institute, we are positioned to make our collective expertise and skills available to all key stakeholders for the betterment of our beloved country,” he emphasised.

“The challenges we face, from supply chain disruptions to rapidly changing consumer demands and behaviour underscore the importance of resilient, adaptive, agile and innovative logistics practices.

“That is why the World Bank developed the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) to help countries and economies to identify areas where logistics could be improved,” he said. Mr Amoamah said the LPI was an interactive benchmarking tool created to help countries identify the challenges and opportunities they faced in their performance on trade logistics and what they could do to improve their performance.