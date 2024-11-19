Next article: Be moderate in critique of state institutions — Kufuor

Election 2024: Avoid provocative talk - Bono Minister entreats citizenry

Biiya Mukusah Ali Politics Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, has urged Ghanaians to guard against any form of provocative talk and behaviour that will cause confusion in the country.

She has, therefore, urged the citizenry to embrace peace in the December 7, 2024, general election for the country to remain a beacon of democracy and peace.

"We must understand that politics is about resource distribution and not for a do-or-die affair," she said at the 22nd Biennial National Delegates' Conference of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) in Sunyani, last Thursday.

Conference

The conference brought together 1,300 delegates from the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The participants discussed pressing issues affecting local governance and elected new National Executive Council (NEC) members to stir the affairs of the council for the next two years.

Aside from that, they brainstormed issues to deepen the country's democracy and ensure fair socio-economic development of communities.

It was organised on the theme: "Empowering Local Government: A new Dawn for Electoral Area Development".

Preach peace

Ms Owusu-Banahene appealed to members of NALAG and other associations to preach peace before, during and after the election.

At the conference, she underscored the need for local government representatives to be equipped with the tools, resources and skills necessary to manage their electoral areas effectively.

She said that required targeted interventions such as capacity building, financial resources and policy formulation to ensure that the MMDAs had the autonomy and the support to drive local development.

Ms Owusu-Banahene urged MMDAs to take actionable steps to provide offices and the required resources to enable the zonal, urban, town and area councils to work effectively and efficiently.

"Let this conference be a platform for renewed commitment to the cause of local governance," she said.

The Omanhene of the Atebubu Traditional Area, Ohempon Dr Yeboah Asiamah, urged the delegates to embrace innovation and technology to improve service delivery, enhance transparency and increase accountability.

He also encouraged them to adopt best practices in resource management, promote citizen participation in decision-making and foster partnerships with CSOs, the private sector and other international partners.

Ohempon Asiamah advised NALAG to consider gender and youth participation, honouring the inclusive role of chiefs in local governance and reviving the communal spirit in local development to meet the needs of communities.

"We must continue to push for more women and young people to be placed in leadership positions, providing them with the resources and mentorship to lead confidently. They are not only the future but essential contributors to the present," he said.

Proposals for Amendment

For his part, the President of NALAG, Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, said the association had made several proposals for amendment of the Local Government Act and the NALAG constitution.

He explained that the amendments of the act would pave the way for the payment of emoluments and ex gratia for assembly members from the consolidated fund and not from the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of MMDAs.

Mr Prempeh said it would also make way for the election of MMDCs and reduce over-politicisation of the election of Presiding Members (PMs), the situation he said was impeding the smooth operation of assemblies.

