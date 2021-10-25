ECOWAS female parliamentarians call on First Lady

Members of the female Caucus of the ECOWAS Parliament (ECOFEPA) have paid a courtesy call on the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to discuss matters related to women’s empowerment and representation in all aspects of national development across the West Africa region.
Welcoming the delegation to her office in Accra, Mrs Akufo-Addo said she was elated that a female political group, made up of Members of Parliament (MPs) spanning the whole sub-region, had taken it upon themselves to work at empowering women, protecting the girl-child and ensuring that women representation at the upper echelon of political authority was increased.
She said the Rebecca Foundation had, since its establishment in 2017, engaged in several activities, which were in tandem with the objectives of ECOFEPA.
Collaboration
“Just like ECOFEPA which is keen on securing the future of the girl-child by helping her access quality education, the Rebecca Foundation also has a mentorship programme geared at encouraging girls to stay in and complete their schooling while also encouraging and empowering those out of school to acquire some skills to be economically self-sufficient,” she said.
The First Lady assured members of ECOFEPA of the continued support of her foundation to achieve their common goal of empowering women and girls.
She stated that with the two bodies sharing a common objective and their influence stretching to all corners in the sub-region, working together would definitely lead to the desired impact they all sought.
Acknowledgement
On behalf of her colleague Parliamentarians, the President of ECOFEPA, Ms Filomena de Fatima Ribeiro, expressed gratitude to Mrs Akufo-Addo for her cordial reception.
She said ECOFEPA recognised the good works of the Rebecca Foundation since its inception and the many successes it had chalked up in supporting women and the girl-child in the areas of education, skills acquisition, economic empowerment and maternal health.