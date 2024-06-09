Next article: Election 2024: Don’t discriminate in applying the law– NDC to Police

EC to conduct 3-day mop up voter registration exercise in August

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 09 - 2024 , 08:33

There will be a mop up voter registration exercise from August 1 to 3, 2024, ahead of the December general election, the Electoral Commission (EC) has said.

The exercise will be conducted at the commission’s district offices and at prison centres.

The EC has informed political parties about the upcoming exercise through a letter, signed by Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey.

The EC conducted a voters’ registration exercise from May 7 to May 29, 2024, and proceeded with a nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards from May 30, 2024. It is currently undertaking a voter transfer exercise.

Attached below is a copy of one of the letters addressed to the General Secretary of the NDC: