Don’t take peace, stability for granted - Asantehene tells citizens

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor, MANHYIA Politics May - 17 - 2024 , 09:39

THE Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on political parties and Ghanaians in general not to take the country’s peace and stability for granted as the country gears up for another election.

Advertisement

He said there was the need for the country to be alert and to avoid anything that had the potential to derail the electoral process. He said the people needed the right environment to make informed choices in the interest of the nation.

Adaekesie

Addressing the public at the durbar of chiefs and people to climax his Silver Jubilee celebration as the Asantehene, Otumfuo observed that after all the past experiences of the country, he remained optimistic that “our democracy is safe”.

That notwithstanding, he cautioned that “we need to remind ourselves that we cannot take things for granted. We must be alert to avoid anything that has potential to derail the electoral process”.

Corporate Ghana

The Asantehene paid tribute to corporate Ghana for their partnership in the quest for development of the country. He said although Ghanaians held government accountable for the development of the nation, “in reality, it is corporate Ghana we look up to for real development”.

“Your success is what will create the jobs that our people need and generate the wealth we need. That is why we will always prioritise support for your endeavour to overcome obstacles in your path and create an environment conducive for your success.”

The Asantehene also thanked all Ghanaians and visiting dignitaries for honouring him with their presence and presents.

Leadership

For his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended the Asantehene for his exemplary leadership where for the past 25 years, he had served as a symbol of unity, progress and tradition of the Asante Kingdom and indeed for the entire nation of Ghana.

“Otumfuo committed to the welfare of his people coupled with his strong leadership and has earned him the respect and admiration of all,” he said. He said through his educational fund, he provided scholarships to millions of Ghanaians and supported the fight against HIV and strengthened the chieftaincy institution in the Ashanti Region and reduced chieftaincy disputes.

“Perhaps what sets Otumfuo apart is his tireless advocacy for peace, reconciliation and national cohesion.” “He has been a steadfast voice for unity and understanding both within Asanteman and beyond.

His effort to promote dialogue and bridge divides has earned him widespread acclaim and admiration making him a revered figure not only in Ghana but across the globe,” he remarked.