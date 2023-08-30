Decentralise limited voter registration exercise to villages - Goasomanhene to EC

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Aug - 30 - 2023 , 13:55

The Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo region, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I, has asked the Electoral Commission to consider extending the upcoming limited voter’s registration exercise to other areas apart from the district offices.

Nana Bosompra’s argument is that many eligible voters may lack the means to travel from their villages to the district offices since some villages are located far away from the district capitals.

Speaking at an event to mark the 15th anniversary of his enstoolment, at Goaso, on August 27, 2023, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I said the EC’s decision to restrict the conduct of the limited voter registration exercise to its district offices has the potential to disenfranchise a significant number of Ghanaians who reside in areas located far from the district offices.

From September 12, 2023 to October 2, 2023 the EC will undertake a limited voter registration for eligible Ghanaians who turned 18 years after the 2020 registration exercise and other eligible voters at its district offices.

Reacting to the EC’s choice of undertaking the exercise only at it’s district offices, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I, explained that many eligible voters might lack the means to travel from their villages to the EC’s district offices to partake in the exercise.

“What is Jean Mensa [EC Chairperson] doing, has she been to Ahafo before? Does she know the town that follows Esumira. Does she know the town after Kasapin, so is Jean Mensa saying that all these people, if they want to write their names, should have three people and travel to Goaso? Is she going to pay for their fare?”

“She should be careful not to bring any confusion into this country…, I’m pleading with her, she should change that rule and decentralise the process.

“Because a rich person can bus people to register and vote for him, but that person is someone we may not even like,” he said.