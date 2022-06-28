Criticisms must be devoid of insults — Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, has urged the public to desist from hiding behind criticisms to attack and insult persons who have devoted their lives to serve the nation.
He said people with hard earned reputations had devoted themselves to contribute their quota to the progress of the nation and although individuals may have divergent views on issues, “it should not make us enemies. We must criticise issues constructively.”
“If we do not take care, there will be a time when nobody will dedicate him/herself to serve this nation”, Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso said at the Christian Council of Ghana’s national thanksgiving and prayer service at the Action Chapel International Church in Accra last Sunday.
Service
The thanksgiving and prayer service was on the theme: “The God who hears prayers.”
It is the latest to be undertaken by the Council since the outbreak and subsequent lock-down in March 2020.
It featured thanksgiving and intercessory prayers for how far the Lord has brought the country in the fight against COVID-19.
There were also prayers for marriages, the security agencies, prayer against the spirit of lies, prayer for unity among Ghanaians and the organs of government.
The service brought together various Christian groups leaders including the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams; former Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah; the Presiding Bishop of The Pleasant Place Church, Gideon Titi-Ofei; the Founder of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Joyce Aryee; the leadership of the Council, among other Christian leaders.
Also present at the event was the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and the Executive Director and Project Coordinator of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah.
There was a donation of GH¢5,000 as thanksgiving offering from Parliament.
Polarisation
Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso said while he supported the principle of freedom of speech, citizens should not allow the country’s polarised environment to destroy the nation through insults and attacks.
“Feel free to talk but don’t use lies to destroy one another and our hard-earned image,” he added.
Criticisms, he said, must be backed by facts and not insults, adding that “some of us are above that and we are not part of the political class and so when you are criticising us, do no try to attack our hard-earned reputation”.
The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Dr Cyril Fayose, said the service was organised to thank God and to intercede for the nation.