Next article: Assault at #SaveTheJudiciary demo: Police invite Afenyo-Markin and policeman as part of investigations

Confirmed Volta MDCEs assume office with oaths

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The 18 confirmed Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCs) in the Volta Region have been sworn in.

The Regional Minister, James Gunu, took them through the oaths of office, secrecy and allegiance at a ceremony held at the Ho Residency last Friday.

He urged them to work around the clock to address the complex challenges facing the people.

“The NDC manifesto commits us to a path of decentralised development and local empowerment, but this vision can only become a reality through your dedication and innovative leadership at the grassroots level,” he said.

The Regional Minister charged the MDCEs to lead with humility, saying the ear of arrogant and disconnected leadership was over.

“Sit with the market women, engage with farmers, listen to the youth and learn from the experiences of our hawkers,” he entreated the new MDCEs.

Strategic partnerships

Mr Gunu pointed out there was a need for the assemblies to generate funds, consider developing eco-tourism potentials and forge strategic partnerships with local businesses and international organisations, with only five years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In that regard, the regional minister said every Ghana Cedi generated must translate into visible improvement in education, healthcare and infrastructure in the communities.

“This is your moment to write your names in gold in the annals of our region’s history, with achievements in renewable energy in public schools, youth-led agribusiness to create jobs and procurement process models of transparency and efficiency,” Mr Gunu added.

He maintained the NDC’s Jobs for Youth initiative and the government’s commitment to increasing indigenous participation in natural resource management offered MDCEs clear pathways or action for progress.

Mr Gunu, therefore, urged the MDCEs to take ownership of the initiative and implement it with utmost urgency.

The MCE for Ho, Stephen Adom, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the regional minister for his words of inspiration and assured him that they would work to address the needs of the people and raise the flag of the NDC to astonishing heights.