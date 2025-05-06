Next article: President Mahama to render accounts on first 120 days in office pledge on Wednesday

Chief Justice’s suspension protest: Coalition of political parties expresses gratitude for turnout

Daily Graphic Politics May - 06 - 2025

The Coalition of political parties has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for participating in overwhelming numbers in yesterday’s protest against the suspension of the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, by the President.

The political parties that form the coalition are the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), National Democratic Party (NDP) and the People’s National Party (PNP).

The National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, affectionately called ‘Nana B’ expressed the gratitude on behalf of the coalition in a Facebook post after the demonstration.

“The massive turnout reflects widespread discontent with the President’s actions, seen as an assault on democracy and the judiciary,” he said.

“We commend the solidarity and commitment demonstrated by the people. Following this successful demonstration, we will outline our next steps in the coming days.” Nana B said.

Mr Boakye who spoke to the Daily Graphic ahead of yesterday’s demonstration said it was the first of a series of nationwide protests in response to the unlawful suspension of the Chief Justice.

Three petitions were presented during the demonstration, the first at the Supreme Court, the second to Parliament and the third to the presidency.

President John Mahama suspended the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, last month following the establishment of a committee to investigate petitions against the top judicial official.

The move, announced in a statement from the presidency, was in compliance with constitutional provisions and follows consultations with the Council of State.

The President cited Article 146(6) of the Constitution which mandates the establishment of a committee to probe allegations against a superior court judge if a prima facie case is established.

According to the statement, President Mahama determined that sufficient grounds existed to warrant further inquiry.