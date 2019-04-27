C.K. Tedam is dead, president pays tribute

The Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Clement Kubindiwor Tedam, has passed on at the age of 94.
Mr Tedam, who is a founder member of the NPP and former Council of State Member, was said to have died in his sleep at his residence at Mamprobi in Accra on Thursday night.
The 94-year-old was among the early political torch bearers from the then Northern Territories.
Great Ghanaian patriot
A statement issued by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo described Mr Tedam as a great Ghanaian patriot, a stalwart and a legend of the NPP.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The President underscored that despite Mr Tedam’s advanced age, he was very active in the affairs of the party, stating that “He served graciously on several committees of the party and as Chair of the Council of Elders; he played an invaluable and unforgettable role in preserving the stability and unity of the party”.
“C.K. Tedam was a rock in that painful era of distress, and this and succeeding generations of adherents of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition will always honour and treasure his memory,” the President added.
He stressed that Mr Tedam had left a big void not only in the NPP family and Ghana, but also in his personal life, adding that Mr Tedam was a constant and consistent source of good and invaluable counsel to him.
He further expressed his condolences to the Paga Pio, Charle Awamampaga, his family, the NPP and all individuals who had suffered a great loss in the departure of Mr Tedam.
The Life of Mr Tedam
Mr Tedam first won election to Parliament as an independent candidate in 1954. He was a founder member of the Northern People’s Party.
He stood and won another election to Parliament in 1956 on the ticket of the Northern People’s Party, NPP. He also served as a Minister of Local Government during the regime of the Supreme Military Council.
Mr Tedam was a member of the Council of State during the regime of John Kufuor.
He became the Chairman of the Party’s Council of Elders during the time the NPP went in opposition after 2008. As of May 2015, he was the Chairman of the Council.
He was the son of Pagapio Tedam and the brother of Pagapio Awampaga.
Before entering Parliament, Mr Tedam had been a teacher.
His niece, Catherine Tedam, won the by election and represented the Chiana Paga Constituency as an MP during the administration of Kofi Abrefa Busia.
He was married to Winifred Tedam, daughter and sister of Chiefs J.K. Karbo and Abeifa Karbo of Lawra. Mr Tedam has six children. He was a Catholic and a Kasena by tribe.