President Akufo-Addo heeding to AG's advice on Anti-gay bill shameful - Sam George

Gertrude Ankah Politics Mar - 19 - 2024 , 13:13

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has described President Akufo-Addo’s decision not to assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 popularly known as the Anti-gay bill as “shameful and disgraceful”.

The Attorney-General has advised the President via a letter dated March 18, 2024, not to take any action on the Bill pending a Supreme Court decision on two separate applications for an interlocutory injunction against the bill.

The applications seek to prevent Parliament from sending the Bill to the President and to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the Bill, pending the final determination of the matter.

This led to the Office of the President requesting Parliament to refrain from sending the anti-gay bill to President Akufo-Addo for his assent.

Reacting to the above, Sam George, who is one of the sponsors of the anti-gay bill in a post on X on Tuesday March 19, 2024, said Akufo-Addo's decision to heed to the Attorney-General's advice speaks to the facts that he does not honour his words.

“Dear @NAkufoAddo, this is not just shameful and disgraceful but speaks to the facts that when it comes to your words and promises, they are mere fluff and flowery English. Once again, you prove to the Ghanaian people that you are not to be trusted,” he wrote on X.