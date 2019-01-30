All set for Ayawaso by-election tomorrow

Campaigns by the four political parties and their candidates contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat were wrapped up in line with the constitutional requirement for such activities to end 48 clear hours ahead of scheduled polls.
The four political parties; the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), rounded up their campaigns yesterday with all of them beaming with confidence of annexing the seat that became vacant following the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, on November 21, 2018, who was subsequently buried last weekend.
LPG
Speaking to the Daily Graphic in separate interviews, the candidate for the LPG, Mr Clement Boadi, said the party had engaged with the electorate for which reason, “winning is something that we are not compromising on, that is why we have put in everything and left nothing to chance.”
NDC
The NDC candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong, posits that he does not believe the NPP’s candidate will ever pose a threat to his chances of claiming the seat.
He said his confidence was based on the fact that he had already bagged in excess of 20,000 votes in the 2016 election and that his main contender, the NPP candidate, had nothing to show for it except a fresh, unknown face with accompanied challenges.
PPP
For his part, the PPP candidate, Mr William Dowokpor, said he had observed that the wind of change was not blowing in favour of the NPP as it did in 2016.
Rather, it is against the NPP and the NDC, contending that in 2016, the wind of change was strongly against the NDC because people just wanted them out of power.
He was emphatic that with the support of the remaining Nkrumaist parties, he was confident of emerging as the new MP for the constituency.
NPP
Madam Alhassan, for her part, said security, sanitation, scholarship, women empowerment and youth entrepreneurship would be her focus should she win the seat.
She expressed appreciation to the supporters and the people of the constituency and asked that they continue to remember her, especially on Thursday, the election day.
EC and Police
Meanwhile the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Kwame Amoah, has told the Daily Graphic that preparations are advanced for a successful poll and that all the modalities have been put in place to ensure that nothing happens that will mar the success of the by-election.
The Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr Patrick Adusei Sarpong, said the Command was deploying 600 policemen to provide security for the exercise and that no untoward behaviour from any person or group of persons would be countenanced by the police.
