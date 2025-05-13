Agalga denies bribery allegation against MPs

Daily Graphic Politics May - 13 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, has denied allegations that the committee received GH¢960,000 to facilitate the passage of the National Signals Bureau Act, 2020 (Act 1040).

“I categorically deny the spurious claims made by Adu Boahene through his lawyer," a statement signed and issued by Mr Agalga, who is also the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Builsa North, said.

“As the current chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, who also served as the Ranking Member of the same committee at the time Parliament considered and duly enacted the National Signals Bureau Act, 2020 (Act 1040), I deem it fit and appropriate to categorically deny the spurious claims made by the said Adu Boahene through his lawyer,” he added.

Mr Agalga explained that the National Signals Bureau was established in 2020, following the passage by Parliament of the National Signals Bureau Act, 2020(Act 1040) in the latter part of 2020.

“At the time of the passage of Act 1040, Hon. Seth Acheampong, former MP for Mpraeso, was the chairman whilst I served as the ranking member.”

“In view of the fact that the National Signals Bureau, the agency Adu Boahene subsequently headed as Director-General, was nonexistent prior to the passage of Act 1040, it is not possible that he could have facilitated the passage of the said Act by paying monies to the Defence and Interior Committee,” he said.

Mr Agalga explained further that Adu Boahene became Director-General long after the passage of Act 1040 and could not, therefore, have drawn monies from the accounts of an agency which was not even in existence.

“In fact, I only got to know Adu Boahene sometime in April or May 2021 when he appeared for the first time before our committee and was introduced to us by Albert Kan Dapaah, the Minister of National Security at the time as the newly appointed Director-General of the National Signals Bureau long after the passage of Act 1040.”

"It is not possible that Adu Boahene could have facilitated the passage of Act 1040 by paying monies to the Defence and Interior Committee, as he was not involved in the process," he said.

Collaboration

Mr Agalga explained further that the committee worked closely with the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, and the National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh, during the passage of the law.

“The committee had nothing to do with Adu Boahene at the time Parliament enacted Act 1040 and as such could not have received monies from him,” he added.

Mr Agalga expressed disappointment over the allegations, stressing the importance of maintaining the integrity of Parliament.

“It is also of crucial importance to note that throughout the period of the enactment of Act 1040, the committee dealt with the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, who was the principal sponsor of the Bill and Joshua Kyeremeh of blessed memory who was the National Security Coordinator.

“In effect, the committee had nothing to do with Adu Boahene at the time Parliament enacted Act 1040 and as such could not have received monies from him in furtherance of anything,” he said.