Afenyo-Markin calls for unity to protect country’s democracy

The First Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on Ghanaians to join hands to protect the country’s democracy.
He said it was prudent for the citizens to perform their civic responsibilities while politicians worked to enhance the welfare of the citizenry and not engage in corrupt practices to the detriment of the country.
Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, made the call in an address at a ceremony at Effutu Essuekyir in the Effutu Municipality where more than 50 teachers, schools, staff of the education directorate and retirees were honoured.
The event, on the theme “Motivating the teacher: The role of Stakeholders”, was organised by the Municipal Education Directorate and solely sponsored by the MP to motivate and also encourage other teachers to work harder.
Truth
The Effutu MP said politicians must tell the electorate the truth about the real state of affairs and stop pretending that all was well just because they wanted to hold on to office.
He called on his constituents to rally behind him to bring more development projects to the area, including the construction of a Children’s Hospital at Effutu Gyangyanadze to serve the Central Region.
He thanked Neenyi Ghartey VII, Effutu Oma Odefe and the chief and elders of Gyangyanadze for releasing land to the government to build the children's referral hospital.
Mr Afenyo-Markin said an Information, Communication and Technology Centre was under construction at Effutu Osubon Payin and expressed the hope that it would be inaugurated before this year’s Aboakyer festival.
Education
On Education, he announced that a 50-person capacity library block fully stocked with computers and a classroom block with offices had been constructed for the Winneba Vocational Training School.
He expressed gratitude to the teachers for properly grooming the children under their care and urged parents to encourage their children to concentrate on their studies for them to become patriotic and responsible citizens in the society in the future.
Source: GNA.