Ablekuma North MCE urges residents to fulfil civic responsibilities

Samuel Ohene Ewur Politics May - 29 - 2024 , 09:33

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ablekuma North in the Greater Accra Region, Kofi Ofori, has urged residents of the area to support the Assembly's efforts by fulfilling their civic responsibilities.

Advertisement

He also called for continued cooperation to maintain peace, tranquillity and cleanliness in the municipality. That, he said, would help promote development in the municipality.

Speaking at the first Town Hall meeting of the assembly for this year at the auditorium of the Peniel/Macedonia Assembly of the Church of Pentecost at Awoshie, a suburb in the municipality, Mr Ofori said the assembly needed “financial resources to implement our programmes and plans.

I would like to urge all the people of Ablekuma North to be law-abiding, and pay your property rate and business operating permit as you have always done.” Section 40 of the Local Governance Act, 936, Act 2016 requires that "a District shall enable the residents and stakeholders to participate in the activities of the Assembly."

Participants in the town hall meeting

Mr Ofori said the assembly had undertaken various projects, including grading and spot improvement of some selected roads and the construction of drains in the municipality, to improve mobility and reduce flooding.

"Under the Greater Accra Resilience Integrated (GARID) project, a lot of desilting works have been undertaken to help reduce the impact of flooding. They include the Atiwiredu, Nii Owuley, Kwashiebu (Rege) and Bakatue streets”.

Mr Ofori mentioned some of the drains that had been desilted along the streets as Bakatue, Kwashibu/ Kwashieman, Isaac Tetteh Quarshie Cresent, Afuabe Lane, Asaase Jor, Twum Tawiah, Riverway and Blue Lagoon streets, as well as the Kwashieman High Street.

He reiterated that the assembly had resolved to remove all structures on waterways as part of efforts to reduce flooding.

Security

Mr Ofori said the assembly had provided streetlights to all the electoral areas and also maintained all existing ones to enhance security in the municipality. He added that armed robbery, pickpocketing and petty stealing had been brought under control due to the coordinated and sustained efforts put in place by the security agencies through day and night patrols.