Ablekuma North Assembly demolishes structures within utility buffer zone

Daily Graphic Politics May - 13 - 2024 , 09:11

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly in the Grearter Accra Region has demolished unauthorised structures along the N1 Highway at Awoshie Baah Yard.

Advertisement

The structures were sited within the utility corridor of the highway and close to the pedestrian walkway for trading activities. The situation posed risk to the lives of pedestrians and commuters.

Countless warnings from the Assembly to the traders to vacate the location did not yield any positive results.

Exercise

The exercise started at 3a.m. last Friday in order not to obstruct traffic flow and also due to the ongoing Limited Voters Registration exercise. The Municipal Works Engineer, Kwadwo Awuah Asare, indicated that the exercise was phase one, and that many would follow.

“When roads are designed buffer zones for where utility lines and pedestrian walkway are created and these where the unauthorised structures have been sited and they needed to be cleared off the area,” he said.

He stated that the Municipal Assembly would continue in the subsequent days until the buffer zone is cleared off all unauthorised structures.