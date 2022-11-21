Ghana has lost an 'exceptional public servant' - President Akufo-Addo on Prof Kwesi Botchwey's death

Ghana has lost a fine gentleman and an exceptional public servant in the person of Professor Kwesi Botchwey, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated in a tribute to the late statesman.
The death of my good friend, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, is a very sad development.
My contemporary, in the mid-1960s, at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Botchwey was a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties thoughtfully and with dignity, and became Ghana’s longest-serving Minister for Finance and Economic Planning.
The thoughts and sympathies of my wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I are with his partner, children and family.
I extend my deepest condolences to them, and also to the National Democratic Congress, of which he was a prominent and much respected member.
Ghana has lost a fine gentleman and exceptional public servant.
May his soul rest in perfect peace in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!