2024 General elections: CPP to elect flag bearer in June

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 23 - 2023 , 09:26

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is to hold its flag bearer election in June, 2023.

This is in accordance with the Constitution of the CPP which states that when the party is in opposition it would elect its flag bearer two years before the general election.

“The decision to go by the constitutional provision was overwhelmingly agreed by all members present at the Central Committee which is the highest administrative decision-making body of the party,” a statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, has said.

Committee

In that regard, the statement said a Congress Committee to fashion and put together modalities as well as oversee the

flag bearer election has been formed by the Central Committee.

It said the members of the committee were Wing Commander Patrick Sorborjor (retd), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, Yirimambo Moses Ambing , Emmanuel Opare Addo , Nana Mireku Tumi, Godwin Opare Addo and Felicia Akorli.

The statement said the decision to hold the flagbearer election was made at the party’s Central Committee meeting held last Monday (March 20) in Accra.

“We encourage all qualified members who are desirous to lead our great Party to win the 2024 elections to present themselves forward when nominations are opened,” the statement said.

Reorganisation

It said the party at the meeting affirmed its commitment for the reorganisation and elections to be held at all levels of the party structures in due course (Polling Stations, Electoral Areas, etc).

“The CPP in due course will update our stakeholders and the party at large on the roadmap to CPP flagbearer elections and the reorganisation of the party,” it added.