Former President Mahama inaugurates NDC Proforum Committees

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has better men and women to effectively manage the economy and affairs of the state of Ghana than the New Patriotic Party (NPP), former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has said.
He said judging by the abysmal performance of the NPP minsters and appointees which had plunged the economy to its lowest ebb, it had become clear that the NPP lacked the personnel to successfully govern.
Mr Mahama said the above when he was inaugurating three Committees of the NDC Professional Forum (Proforum) in Accra last Wednesday.
Proforum
The NDC Professionals Forum is a body of Professionals and Ex-Government Officials in previous NDC administrations with the intent of assisting and solidifying the NDC in its efforts at recapturing power.
Other dignitaries present at the event included; the NDC Vice- Presidential running mate in the 2020 elections and former Minister of Education, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang; Chief of Staff under the previous NDC government, Julius Debrah.
No doubts
The former president said considering the array of professionals and experienced personalities paraded for membership of the various committees, there was no doubt that the NDC had the qualified and seasoned personnel for the task of salvaging the country when given the opportunity.
He further stated that in spite of being the youngest organ of the party, the ProForum had proven itself to be dynamic and looked forward to its ratification at the next party congress for it to become a fully recognised affiliate of the NDC.
“With the kind of preparation and strategies being outlined by the ProForum in collaboration with the party, there can only be a landslide victory for the NDC in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections”, Mr Mahama said.
He expressed the belief that the ProForum would put its expertise at the disposal of the party in the assembling and training of qualified party electoral agents for the 2024 elections, adding that it was the responsibility of the party to police the elections from the polling centres right through to the collation offices and the EC headquarters.
Brighter chances
For his part, the Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who chaired the function, assured the gathering that the chances of the NDC in the 2024 general election were getting brighter by the day.
He also reiterated that the party was vehemently opposed to the Electoral Commission’s desire to use the Ghana Card as the only identifiable means for election 2024.
“The party will fight and use all legal means possible to ensure a level playing field for all, especially as the National Identification Authority (NIA) had made it clear that it did not, in its current state, have the capacity and capability to register all Ghanaians before 2024”, he emphasised.
Mr Ampofo commended the ProForum for its organisational abilities and the numerous activities put in place to help salvage the country from its current doldrums.
Addressing the gathering, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the party recognised the efforts of the Proforum which had come at the best of times and wished it well in its intentions.
Purpose
The President of the ProForum, Sam Pee Yalley, explained that the three committees had been put together in response to a call by the former President at the Forum’s recent conference in Ejuso for ease of operations and implementation of the objectives of organisation.
He added that the Forum had produced an Electoral Manual for use by Party Agents as well as other strategic documents for purposes of putting the NDC in a proper position in its efforts to regain power.