Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review to Parliament on July 25

GraphicOnline Politics Jul - 15 - 2023 , 14:58

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to present the highly anticipated mid-year budget review to Parliament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The announcement was made by the First Deputy Majority Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, during the presentation of the business statement for the upcoming week in Parliament.

In accordance with the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act 2016, Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will present the mid-year review of the budget statement on the Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the fiscal year 2023. This crucial presentation aims to provide an update on the government's economic progress, as well as outline any necessary adjustments to the budgetary allocations and policies.

Members of Parliament and the public eagerly await the mid-year budget review, as it offers an opportunity to assess the government's fiscal performance and gain insights into its economic strategies for the remaining months of the year. This review is expected to shed light on the government's efforts in key sectors such as education, agriculture, and finance.

In related news, the Minister of Finance, along with the Ministers of Education and Food and Agriculture, is scheduled to appear before Parliament on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The purpose of their appearance is to address the challenges faced by the National Food Buffer Stock Company, as requested by the Speaker of Parliament.

The National Food Suppliers Association recently staged a protest at the Food Buffer Stock Company premises due to outstanding debts owed to them by the government. Consequently, the Speaker directed the Business Committee of the house to schedule a briefing session with the Ministers to discuss the issues surrounding the debts and find a suitable resolution.