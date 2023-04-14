Farouk Aliu Mahama calls for expedited action on Islamic Marriage Bill

Kweku Zurek Politics Apr - 14 - 2023 , 20:55

The Chairman of the Muslim Caucus of Parliament, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has called for expected action on the proposed Islamic Marriage Bill.

Currently, Islamic Marriage, or Marriage under the Mohammedan laws have no legal framework to make it legally recognised, and the Bill seeks to resolve it.

Speaking at the 12th annual Ramadan Night of Power, by the Muslim Caucus of Parliament, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, who is the MP for Yendi, called on the Attorney General to speed up the processes for the passage of the Bill.

Alhaji Mahama bemoaned challenges associated with the current status and made a strong call for the quick passage of the Bill, which he said would resolve many issues.

Parliament's Night of Power was instituted 12 years ago by the Muslim Caucus of Parliament to bring Muslims together during the last 10 days of Ramadan to deliberate on critical issues towards the development of the country as well as pray for the country.

This year’s edition was held at Parliament House on Friday evening under the theme, "The role of Islamic banking in building a sustainable Ghanaian economy - the need for legislative reviews of banking laws in Ghana."

Various speakers addressed the theme and called for legislation to back Islamic banking in Ghana, which is mainly based on the principle of zero interest to creditors.