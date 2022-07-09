Ex President Mahama eulogises murdered Japanese former Prime Minister

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed shock about the gruesome assassination of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe died after being shot twice at a political campaign event on June 8, 2022.
He was in the process of giving a speech when a gunman attacked him from behind.
Below is former President Mahama's statement
I am greatly shocked by the assassination of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. His legacy will be remembered fondly by Ghana, Africa and the world at large for a long time to come.
As President of Ghana, through my side meetings with him at international conferences and two official visits to Japan, I found him to be a leader passionate about opening up Japan's role on the world stage, inclusive of expanding Japan-Africa relations.
I recall our last meeting in May of 2016, which led to the official publication of the restoration of the Yen loan portfolio to Ghana and the announcement of Japan's commitment to assist Ghana with a number of important new and ongoing projects. These included the Tema motorway interchange project, expansion of the Sekondi fishing harbour, expansion and upgrade of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research into an Advanced Research Centre for Infectious diseases, and the construction of a new bridge over the Southern Volta river at Volivo, among others.
At this time, my thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family and the Japanese people in the wake of this senseless crime.