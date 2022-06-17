Eschew greed, arrogance, self-centredness: Bishop admonishes NPP

The Akyem Oda Diocesan Bishop of Methodist Church Ghana, Right Reverend Isaac Kwame Boateng, has urged activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to eschew greed, arrogance and self-centredness to enhance the party’s chances of winning the crucial 2024 general election.
He said for the party to achieve its cherished ambition of breaking the eight-year electoral jinx, the activists should work assiduously, and also strive to bring on board fence-sitters and members who were apathetic to party activities due to discontentment.
Sermon
Rt Rev. Boateng made the call at the Eastern Regional NPP unification and thanksgiving service at Akyem Oda last Sunday.
The ceremony attracted leading members of the NPP, Members of Parliament, Municipal and District Chief Executives, regional and constituency executives from the region.
Dignitaries
Among the dignitaries at the function were the Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Madam Abena Osei Asare; the Deputy Minister of Education, Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, and the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Mr Ofosu Asamoah.
Rt Rev. Boateng advised party activists and office bearers not only to promote peace and unity in the party, but also strive to make more sacrifices for the betterment of Ghanaians.
“You must cultivate the habit of apologising to people when you offend them in the discharge of your duties and forgive one another whenever they offend you for the sake of the betterment of the party and the country at large,” he emphasised.
He admonished the party activists to allow fairness and transparency to be their watch words while accepting constructive criticisms in good faith.
He further enjoined the party to provide more social amenities across the length and breadth of the country to improve the quality of life of the people.
Rt Rev. Boateng later inducted the newly elected regional executives led by the chairman, Mr Jeff Konadu Addo, into office.