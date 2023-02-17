Election 2024; PPP is alternative - National Chairman declares

The National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu, has said, the PPP is the alternative party to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the only political party that can transform Ghana.
He therefore called on Ghanaians to rally behind the PPP to win power in the 2024 general election to form the next government.
Nana Ofori Owusu made the call in an interview with the Daily Graphic and mentioned some of the policies the party would implement when given the opportunity by Ghanaians to form the next government in 2025.
“The PPP is the alternative party as a result of its unique policies promoted since the establishment of the party which no other party can compare itself to. I therefore call on the electorate(s) to consider the PPP, from the perspective of it being an alternative to the two other parties and join it to bring the change Ghanaians deserve,” he stated.
Policies
Explaining some of the policies that made the PPP the alternative, Nana Ofori Owusu indicated that should Ghanaians vote for the PPP to form a government in 2025, the winner-takes-all governance system would be a thing of the past.
He stated further that the best minds in the country would also be used to deliver good governance while education would be completely free from kindergarten to senior high school, and made compulsory, use the government’s purchasing power to support Ghanaian businesses; and create employment through industrialisation using the rich natural resources of the country.
He added that under a PPP government, the economy would be managed prudently to increase wealth and improve agriculture to feed the nation and export the surplus to earn foreign exchange while the security of the state would be assured and there would be an industrial revolution to add value to the numerous raw materials produced in the country.
The PPP National Chairman said when the party was voted for by Ghanaians to form the next government, it would also ensure rapid infrastructure development, especially in the road sector to enhance economic growth.
He said a PPP government would also appoint only 42 ministers of state including deputy ministers from among Members of Parliament, while women and the youth would also be empowered for national development with the health sector transformed to promote preventable health care and ensured a just and disciplined society among others.
These, he said, differentiated the PPP from the other parties and made it the alternative.
“It is time Ghanaians made the best choice for Ghana to move forward. Ghana must move away from the Guggisberg economy to the path of accelerated development and that is what the PPP is going to give to Ghanaians when in government,” he stated.