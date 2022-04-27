Elect competent executives to unite party - Musah Superior to delegates

A General Secretary hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Iddrisu Musah has called on delegates of the party to elect competent constituency executive members capable of uniting the party and offering solutions to challenges facing it at the local level.
To break the eight-year cycle in 2024, he said it also required competent and committed constituency executive members who would go all out to make the party appealing to the electorate.
“At this critical moment, the NPP requires leaders who will unite us, make us strong, motivate us and provide a strategic plan or direction at the constituency level to widen our base so that we can prepare well for the 2024 election and not those who are driven by selfish interests,” he noted.
Apathy
In an interaction with the Daily Graphic, Mr Musah, who is affectionately called Musah Superior, observed that there appeared to be some apathy in the rank and file which was unhealthy for the party.
“Pretending everything is okay is dangerous, we require steady persons not persons who look at everything from a selfish point of view. We must elect people who seek to resolve problems and who will lead honestly, transparently and with a clear mission to re-mobilise our disgruntled members and supporters into one powerful unit,” he stated.
He advised aspirants to desist from politics of insults and attacks as that would create divisions in the party after the election.
Mr Musah asked them to sell their ideas and vision to the delegates, saying, “this is a family affair so let’s be cautious of how we conduct ourselves in order not to cause injuries to the party”.
Election
The NPP constituency executives election is scheduled between April 28 and May 2, 2022.
Currently, the aspirants are being vetted across the country to determine their eligibility to contest the election.