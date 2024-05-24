Featured

EC extends limited voter registration exercise

Graphic.com.gh Politics May - 24 - 2024 , 13:50

The Electoral Commission has extended the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The commission has added two more days to the exercise which was expected to end on Monday, May 27.

It will now end on Wednesday May 29, 2024 following an arrangement to make up for the network challenges experienced during the first two days of the Registration Exercise.

Extension of Voters Registration Exercise

The Electoral Commission is pleased to inform the public that the ongoing Voters Registration Exercise has been EXTENDED for two (2) additional days.

The Exercise will now end on Wednesday the 29th of May 2024. This arrangement has been put in place to make up for the network challenges experienced during the first two (2) days of the Registration Exercise.

The Commission aims to ensure that all eligible voters who wish to register, are afforded the opportunity to do so. We urge all eligible citizens who are yet to register to visit the Commission's office in the district where they reside to register to vote.

Election 2024 Your Vote, Your Future.