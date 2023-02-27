EC boss Jean Mensa still in Nigeria - EC

Feb - 27 - 2023

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reacted to claims that its Chairperson, Jean Mensa has been flown in from Nigeria to Accra to respond to Parliament.

She has been invited to appear in person in relation to a proposed Constitutional Instrument (C.I.), seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole identification document for future voter registration.

She was expected in Parliament last week but was absent.

In a statement issued Monday, the EC explained that the invitation from Parliament arrived at a time she was already out of the jurisdiction and was in the Nigeria for the 2023 Elections.

“We wish to state that contrary to the news item that the EC chair has returned to Ghana, the chairperson is still in Nigeria. She has not returned to Ghana.” the Commission's statement issued on Monday (February 27, 2023) said.

Mrs Jean Mensa is in Nigeria for the 2023 Elections which was held last Saturday and results collation is still underway.

Some media reports had suggested that Mrs Mensa had to cut short her trip in Nigeria as part of the Elections in that country and travel back to Ghana to respond to Parliament's invitation.

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Daferamekpor had for instance in a tween on Saturday said she has been flown in from Nigeria to Ghana.

Mr Dafeamekpor for instance was not happy that the EC Chair was not personally present at the Committee of the Whole meeting in Parliament last Friday and described that as a "disrespect” towards Parliament.

In the EC's statement it was explained that when the letter from Parliament inviting the Commission to brief the leadership of the House on the draft CI on the registration of voters on Thursday, the EC Chair, Mrs Mensa was already in Nigeria for the Elections.

“At the time the chairperson had traveled to Nigeria at the invitation of ECOWAS/ECONEC for a peer exchange and election observation mission. That notwithstanding Dr Bossman Asare, Deputy Chair for Corporate Service attended the meeting together with other directors of the commission” it explained.

It added that “Surprisingly, the meeting was canceled as the Minority side insisted on the presence of the EC Chairperson at the meeting. The Chairperson upholds the institution of Parliament and will therefore not disrespect it in any way”.

“The fact remains that the invitation from Parliament was sent a day before the meeting at a time the chairperson was out of the jurisdiction. Had she been aware of the request prior to her travel, she certainly would have prioritized the meeting and attended upon the Honourable House.”, the statement said.