Dzifa Attivor passes on

Former Minister of Transport under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Dzifa Aku Attivor, has died.
Family sources said she passed on in Accra in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16, 2021 after a short illness.
She was 65-years-old.
She was appointed as Minister of Transport in February 2013 by President John Dramani Mahama and resigned in December 2015 due to a controversial bus re-branding contract.
Reacting, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boamah Otokunor said it was a great loss to the party.