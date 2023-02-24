Dr Duffuor picks NDC nomination forms

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Feb - 24 - 2023 , 07:36

A former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, yesterday picked nomination forms to contest the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Duffuor is the fourth aspirant to pick forms to put himself up for the presidential slot since the party opened nominations for its presidential and parliamentary primary elections last Wednesday.

The first three were former President John Dramani Mahama, a businessman from the Weija-Gbawe Constituency of the party, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, and a former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu.

The Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, Gloria Huze, led some female constituency and branch executives from the region to pick the form on behalf of Dr Duffuor, after paying the GH¢30,000 nomination fee to the Presidential and Parliamentary Election Committee.

They were accompanied by some supporters of the party who carried portraits of Dr Duffuor and sang popular party songs amidst brass band music.

Grassroots, Ahortor project

Dr Duffuor who was later presented with the nomination forms at his office, in an address said consultations by his team had revealed that the party’s grass roots was yearning to be led by a new face.

“Under my leadership, the true meaning of power to the people shall be brought to reality as the constituencies and branch executives shall be empowered politically but more importantly economically to fully participate in the democratic processes of the NDC and Ghana,” he said.

Dr Duffuor, therefore, vowed that under one of his economic empowerment programmes when elected, the Ahotor project, unemployment and poverty would be a thing of the past at the grass-root level of the party.

Restoration

On the economy, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana promised to lift the country out of its financial crisis and put it on a path of economic recovery and restoration within two years.

“It took us only one year in 2009, and we can do it again because Ghana, the Black Star of Africa, cannot afford to be in this position; Ghana will soar again under the NDC,” he stressed .

He noted that the country under the NDC between 2009 and 2012 had an enviable Gross Domestic Product growth rate of 14.5 per cent, the highest in its history.

He, therefore, called on all delegates and party faithful to support his candidature in order to lead the country to similar heights.

Women support

Ms Huze maintained that the socio-economic hardships created by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was adversely affecting women the most, which necessitated the move to support a competent leader.

“This is why all the women contributed the little they can to support Dr Duffuor because we believe he can help alleviate the plight of women in the country,” she added.