Dr Afriyie Akoto: I'm not moved by crowds following my competitors

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jun - 19 - 2023 , 15:51

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has filed his nomination forms for the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He filed it on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the party headquarters.

Speaking to journalists after the filing, Dr Akoto urged party members to come on board in order to help ‘Break the 8’ come December 2024.

He said the party can only win Election 2024 with a united front.

“You cannot break the 8 with half an egg, It has to be the full egg and everybody in this party is important in this respect, especially the delegates who have been given the constitutional powers to choose a flagbearer of this party,” he stated.

He also urged the delegates to give him the nod to lead the party into victory.

“I hope that at the end of the day, we will be given the opportunity for delegates to listen to us and make the right choice so that this party can retain power come 2024.”

Meanwhile Dr Akoto said he is not moved by the crowds that have characterized the filing of nomination forms by his competitors.

He said he chose to submit his forms only with core members of his campaign team, rather than busing in supporters.

“Let me say here that everybody who has come here including representatives of farmers, are here on their own accord. You cannot see any bused crowd, or any big commercial vehicle bringing people to come and support.

“People have come on their own volition and own conviction that my candidature will be good for the people of Ghana and the NPP, and I am very grateful.”, he said.