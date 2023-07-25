Don’t follow politicians blindly - Methodist Minister to Christians

Augustina Tawiah Politics Jul - 25 - 2023 , 06:58

Ghanaians have been advised to bring back the spirit of patriotism which those of old exhibited during and after the struggle for the country’s independence.

The Superintendent Minister of the Kwashieman North Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, Very Rev. Ebenezer Grantson, who made the call, explained that Ghanaians had become too individualistic to the extent that nobody cared to help to build together a nation strong in unity and added that citizens were deeply engaged in acts that would benefit them and not the nation.

“Just look at what is happening on our political front.

To some extent, some delegates of the various political parties do not vote according to their conscience, but to the highest bidder.

Don’t we have Christians among the delegates?

“We surely do, but the truth is that they have all forgotten about the Christian principles which taught us to be faithful and to love one another, and rather joined the train to collect money from aspirants and candidates, knowing very well that they had only one person in mind,” he stated.

Very Rev. Grantson, who was speaking at the 35th anniversary celebration of the Dunwell Methodist Society, said until Ghanaians looked beyond material things and focused on how to project a better Ghana by bringing on board politicians and officials who had nothing but were ready to serve and not to be served, there was no way the country would be rid of corruption.

The anniversary celebration was on the theme: “Discipleship: Each of us has a part to play”.

“You and I know that those who paid before getting to the top will definitely find other means to recoup it,” Very Rev. Grantson said.

He said there was no doubt that greed and selfishness had eaten into the minds of Ghanaians because to them survival was the ultimate goal.

He stressed, however, that with commitment from churches, traditional authorities, politicians, religious community and the citizenry, the country could succeed.

Attitudinal change

Very Rev. Grantson said a better Ghana would be far from reach unless Ghanaians adopted attitudinal change.

“Behavioural change is what we need now as Ghanaians.

The long-standing issue of illegal mining, popularly referred to as galamsey, is still haunting us.

People continue to throw rubbish into the already choked gutters, and the destruction of our environment with all sorts of challenges, if not addressed, will surely draw us back,” he said.

Citing Ephesians 4:16 in the Bible, Very Rev. Grantson advised the congregation to work together to build the church by supporting one another with their God-given talents, no matter how big or small.

On April 19, 1988, the late Very Rev. Thomas Oseku Aful, then a member of the Abeka Methodist Society and ministerial students, developed interest in planting a church at Santa Maria.

After much planning by the Kaneshie Circuit, Abeka Society, and then North Kwashieman Society, the Dunwell Methodist Church officially came into being on July 17, 1988.