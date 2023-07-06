Don’t be negligent in your duties - Mahama urges Gyakye Quayson

Daily Graphic Politics Jul - 06 - 2023 , 06:33

The 2024 flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged the party’s Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, not to be negligent in his duties to his constituents.

Mr Mahama said that in a congratulatory message he posted on his Facebook page yesterday to Mr Quayson after he was sworn in as the MP for Assin North in Parliament last Tuesday.

“Congratulations, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, on your swearing-in, yet again, twice within the same parliamentary term, as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency,” he wrote.

“What man attempts to put asunder; the Good Lord tightly holds together,” Mr Mahama added.

Mr Quayson was officially sworn in as the MP for Assin North on Tuesday, July 4, after winning the by-election held on June 27, 2023.

His election victory comes after a Supreme Court ruling on May 17, which declared his previous election illegal and prohibited him from holding the position.

However, he successfully reclaimed his seat in the by-election and now assumed his role as the representative of Assin North.

Mr Quayson in a victory speech after he was declared as the winner of the Assin North by-election on June 27 by the Electoral Commission (EC), said he was committed to bringing development to the people of Assin North.

“I sought this position because of my deep commitment to the Assin North development agenda.

I remain determined to mobilise resources from within and without to prosecute this agenda with all my energy, no matter the cost,” he said in a statement.

Poll

Mr Quayeson polled 17,245 votes, representing 57.56 per cent of votes cast, to beat his closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who polled 12,630 votes, representing 42.15 per cent of votes cast.

A third contestant, Bernice Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana, polled 87 votes, representing 0.29 per cent of the votes cast.